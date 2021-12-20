If not, you will have had to queue like everyone else to get a ticket for the premiere date of Matrix: Resurrections in cinemas around the world: December 22 of 2021.

If you are very lucky, you will have had a ticket for the premier Matrix World Cup in Toronto that was held on December 16, with the presence of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss.

If what you want is to see it in the comfort of your home and without anyone giving up with your mobile, Warner is going to release Matrix Resurrections in HBO Max United States at the same time, on December 22 of 2021.

There it will be exclusively for a month no need to pay more. After those 30 days they will remove it from the platform streaming for you to do the Blu-Ray and home theater circuit, until that commercial tour is exhausted.

Once they had sold enough copies, the film would return to HBO Max a few months later, to stay permanently.

However, that premiere on December 22 It will only be on HBO United States, not on HBO Spain, so here we will have to wait.

When Matrix premieres on HBO Max Spain

Apart from what we have told you, already We anticipate that neither HBO nor Warner have given an official date premiere in streaming from Matrix Resurrections, beyond the American platform. So, everything you read out there online, and even new news, are speculations.

We are going to join them and we are going to say what we believe.

If you are one of the many visitors that come to us from Latin America, you are probably going to be much luckier than those of us in Spain.

The most reliable guide to what Warner and HBO may be thinking is the recent Dune by Dennis Villeneuve. In his case, it was also released at the same time in theaters and HBO Max in the United States. Y about 35 days later from the opening in theaters, it reached HBO Latin America.

If I followed the same pattern, Matrix Resurrections would premiere in HBO Latin America at the end of January 2022.

And on HBO Spain?

Good question, we are still waiting Dune And it won’t come until 2022, so bad luck and patience. Probably, you have to wait many months.

Of course, it is likely that Matrix Resurrections arrive in Spain much earlier for rent on demand. Dune arrived approximately a month and a half after the premiere for between 13 and 16 euros of rent.

That would mean February 2022 to see it in your living room at the checkout.

But see it for free in Spain on HBO Max? For that, we fear that we will have to be patient. Or sharpen the VPN … Ahem.