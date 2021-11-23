It goes without saying that these have served us for years to buy our favorite titles, download them automatically and start enjoying them right away. This method differs greatly from the one we used only a few years ago, which made us go to our nearest store or a large area to buy the games. Perhaps the great reference in this sector is represented by the steam store with a very high product catalog.

However, it is not the only proposal of this type that we can use today. We find many others such as the aforementioned Epic Games Store or GOG, among others. How could it be otherwise, these game stores are also going to present us with a series of offers that we can take advantage of these days. Actually, the Black friday is celebrated on next Friday, November 26, but many stores, both physical and online, take advantage of these days to offer us certain discounts.

There are shops that have been offering these offers for days, while others will start in a few hours, or wait until Friday the 26th itself. However, for those interested in taking advantage of these offers is games throughout this period, we are going to help you. With this we want to tell you that below we will talk about the dates of start of these Black Friday 2021 sales for the aforementioned online stores.