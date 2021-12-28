‘The Simpsons’ is often referred to because of the popular animated series’ ability to predict events well in advance. Obviously, it is not the only work of fiction that has been inspired getting ahead of real life and the most recent example we have with ‘Armageddon’.

Many of you will remember that the film directed by Michael Bay raised a most peculiar mission in which they sent a crew to deflect an asteroid that was heading towards Earth. The crazy plan went further, including drilling to make it explode and thus change its trajectory. What nobody expected is that reality would imitate fiction in the case of this film.

The reality imitates fiction

And it is that NASA launched the mission at the end of November Dart, whose objective is to direct a spaceship towards an asteroid in order to make it change course. We will have to wait until autumn 2022 to see if it succeeds, having chosen for the occasion one that has no possibility of impacting our planet.

From NASA they were aware of the similarities with ‘Armageddon’, so they did not hesitate to invite to Bruce Willis at launch, but the actor finally did not accept. The one who did comment on what happened was Bay, since the director made the following statement after learning what happened:

Our plan was not that far off. They send a ship to push it, be it with a warhead or whatever, it just has to push it. They had a lot of things that we mentioned in the movie that were real plans on the table.

This makes the world aware that there is a big problem that we could have one day, so it is best to get going now and practice for what can be a very serious situation. It’s great that they’re trying something.





NASA’s idea is to prepare for a future in which it may really be necessary to deflect an asteroid that could wipe out the Earth. A very fashionable topic lately thanks to the recent premiere of ‘Don’t look up’.