“Being able to save long-term resources for your retirement in the Afore in the voluntary savings modality has several advantages, the first, because they are deductible contributions, obviously with the limits established by law for individuals. Second, because you can withdraw that money before reaching retirement age. Let us remember that the Income Tax (ISR) is from the interest generated and has to be paid ”, explains Bernardo González, president of AMAFORE in an interview with + Money from Forbes Mexico.

“On the other hand, if at the moment you make the deposit you establish that it is complementary savings for retirement, you will not be able to withdraw those resources until you are 60 or 65 years old, depending on whether you are going to retire due to unemployment at 60 or for old age at 65. Until then you can withdraw that money and all the interests that have been generated throughout your accumulation or savings period. In addition, you will not have to pay ISR ”, he added.

For the specialist, this is undoubtedly a good investment that suits workers, even as a medium-term fund. In essence, these two schemes work like this: you can save your voluntary contributions and withdraw the money before you are an adult of retirement age (in which case you will pay ISR for said withdrawal) or let your contributions grow until you are 60 or 65 and you retire; in that case, you will not pay any tax.

How do I make voluntary contributions from my cell phone?

“If you do it from your mobile application, from the Afore Mobile App or from some of the Afores with which you are participating, there you decide that they will make you a regular biweekly or monthly charge for the amount you want, when you put the direct debit Afore gives you the alternative to choose if you want it to be a complementary contribution. That is the only mechanism under which you would not pay ISR on taxes, all other modalities pay taxes, from the point of view of making the payment of ISR on the interest generated by your savings, ”stressed Bernardo González.

In other words, if in your app you click on a contribution with medium or long-term availability (not necessarily until withdrawal), the moment you withdraw the resources from your Afore, the Income Tax will be withheld. (ISR) caused on the interests earned.

And if I don’t know how to use the app, what options do I have?

There are other channels, you can make contributions on the Internet portal of your Afore, you can go to a branch and request there the direct debit of your recurring charge, as well as the method in which you are going to make the contribution.

“Likewise, there are Afores that allow contributions to be made through the offices of correspondents, such as OXXO, 7-Eleven stores and pharmacies. In this case, each Afore has a specific key to request that this money go to a complementary contribution or a contribution of prior availability. What I suggest is to ask directly with your Afore how to take advantage of this alternative, although you will also only require your social security number to contribute the amount you want. Just make sure they tell you how to make that contribution is registered as a supplementary for retirement or simply as a medium or long-term savings “, concluded the president of AMAFORE.

If I don’t know what my Afore is, how do I find out?

It’s very simple, you just need your social security number and enter the Retirement Savings System page (e-SAR) to locate your Afore.

What if I don’t have my social security number either?

If you do not have this information at hand, you can enter the page of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS); Click here But prepare your CURP and email in advance, to which your social security number will be sent.

If you do not have your social security number nor do you know what your Afore is, you must first go to the IMSS page to find out that information, all you have to give is your CURP and an email. Your social security number will reach that email address. Then you must enter the page e-sar.com.mx; there you will see a little pig with a question mark that says “Find your Afore here”; you click on the box; you put your social security number which are 11 numbers; your email and this way you will get the information from where you are registered.

It is quite easy, it will take you only a few minutes. If you prefer, you can call the Retirement Savings System (SARTEL) 5513285000 and there they will also help you to know what your Afore is.

