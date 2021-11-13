There is no doubt that many of us put our hands in our heads when we learned that the Redmi Note 11 Pro +, a phone that costs around 300 euros, came with a 120W fast charge . This allows you to fully charge your battery in just 15 minutes depending on its capacity. But while in the mid and high range of OnePlus, although the fast charge is quite decent, with a power of 65W and charges in just over 30 minutes, it is far from what Xiaomi already offers.

We wouldn’t ask ourselves this if it weren’t for the fact that in recent months we have seen dizzying charging speeds even reach affordable mid-range mobiles. But this is not the case with OnePlus, which even in the high-end range has similar charging speeds.

Today we have learned some new information that indicates that all the mobile phones of the BBK group, such as Oppo, Realme and OnePlus, are finally going to launch a really fast fast charge, with speeds of up to 125W. In this information it is pointed out that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a fast charge of 125W, which means that this phone could be fully charged in just 15 minutes, and in this way finally the top of the range of the Chinese brand would have charging specifications at the same level as its competition, even at home.

And in the Nord?

We would not ask ourselves this if the Redmi Note 11 had not incorporated the 120W loads, but being so, it is inevitable to think if the mid-range of OnePlus will also put the batteries in this aspect. And considering the same leak, there may be hope. Because we see that the future Oppo Reno 8 Pro would have a load with this power, so it would not be unreasonable to see a OnePlus Nord 3 5G count on this all-important charging power.

If we take into account that this year its predecessor, the accessible OnePlus Nord 2 5G, had the same 65W load as the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus it will be synonymous with charging your phone in record time. According to these information, a 5000mAh battery in these mobiles would be fully charged in 21 minutes.