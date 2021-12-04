The Game Awards 2021 are getting closer, video game fans have begun to vote for their favorite game to win the award as the game of the year, if you want to participate in this voteYou also want to know when this event will take place, here you have all the information you need.

Gamers and video game fans who want to see the winner of ‘Game of the Year‘they will have to tune in to the broadcast of the Game Awards 2021. The transmission will be available on December 9 on the official networks of The Game Awards 2021; Youtube, Twitter and Spotify.

The Game Awards was founded in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, who also hosts and produces the show. For the past two decades, Keighley has served as a journalist, host, and producer of video game programming across multiple platforms, including print, television, and digital.

This year, Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda, recently combined, is the most nominated publisher with 20 nominations for their combined gaming portfolio, followed by Sony Interactive Entertainment with 11 nominations, and SQUARE ENIX and Electronic Arts with 10 nominations each. Nominees for The Game Awards They are selected by a global jury of more than 100 influential outlets and media publications.

Now that you know, it’s time to wait and start voting for your favorite game. This year’s Game of the Year nominees are Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda), It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA), Metroid Dream (Mercury Steam / Nintendo), Psychonauts 2 (Double FIne / Xbox Game Studios), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) and Resident Evil Village (Capcom).