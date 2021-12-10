Especially when new events or the beginning of new times are approaching, that is when Call Of Duty itself facilitates new codes for the game with which to increase our arsenal of weapons or extras. That is why it is key to be aware when the game is updated with new events, for example for Halloween or Christmas.

Since we do not want you to ever miss the option to get it, we are going to give you the keys to find the codes and redeem them on your smartphone. If you still don’t know how to do it, we will explain it to you and later we will give you the keys to get them:

The times indicated are perfect for us to get new accessories and for that reason, it is when we must be most attentive to their social networks. There is practically a month in which new codes are not published and if we always manage to get hold of them, we will have advantages over others with a well-complete backpack.

The right place

To find those Call Of Duty codes, not only does the time on the calendar matter, but also where to find them. The popularity of the game has made these codes increase continuously and although at first it was only possible to find them via twitter now there are more options.

There are many YouTubers, influencers or content creators who also provide codes with extra benefits for subscribers, as well as brands that collaborate to offer new weapons when buying their products. In some cases, prizes we get in the game They are personalized exclusively by those who share them, other times it is in the form of money to spend on what we personally want.

How long do the codes last?

There is no stipulated time to be able to take advantage of them, although we recommend that once you find them, use them as soon as possible. Some codes have a limited uses and when the maximum number is reached, they cannot be used again. When they occur due to events, these are usually marked for very specific dates and we have to look at the terms to find out.

The monthly codes that the game itself provides do last longer, sometimes for a whole season so that we can use them at the best time according to our game strategy or moment of need. We also remember that some of the prizes obtained with the secret numbers are eliminated at the end of the period and, therefore, are not durable.