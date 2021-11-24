Concerns about inflation have supported commodity markets in general.

Trading volumes for cereals were lower than normal as many market participants were absent. Markets will be closed on Thursday and end early on Friday.

“The market gave up some of yesterday’s (Monday) gains in a kind of news vacuum. Corn is back up and wheat seems not to want to go down,” said Ted Seifried, chief strategist for agricultural markets at Zaner Group.

Concerns about tight supplies around the world have supported wheat prices as rains have paralyzed the harvest in Australia and threatened grain quality.

In addition, floods have disrupted shipments from western Canada, while prices in Russia, the world’s leading wheat exporter, have risen steadily.

Drought conditions in the US winter wheat belt also fueled first concerns about next year’s crop.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday that 44% of the local winter wheat crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 46% the previous week. Analysts, on average, expected an unchanged result.

Soft red winter wheat on the Chicago Stock Exchange rose 8.5 cents to $ 8.66 a bushel, the highest price for the most active contract since December 2012. Most futures reached new highs.

KC winter hard red wheat futures also posted contract highs for nearly every month, with March rising 16 cents to $ 8.8250 a bushel.

Corn for December rose 2.75 cents to $ 5.7950 a bushel. Soybeans for January fell 2.5 cents to $ 12.7175 a bushel.