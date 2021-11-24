WhatsApp works on its own sticker editor: create them from scratch

WhatsApp does not stop thinking about new functions and options for its messaging application. Today we have to talk about WhatsApp and its stickers, one of the options most used by users on a day-to-day basis. So far, to create new stickers it was necessary to download a third-party application to export the packages, etc. Now WhatsApp works so you don’t have to leave the app! The own sticker editor is much closer and could arrive in a upgrade close.

Editing your own stickers in WhatsApp will be a reality soon

What has been discovered in the code WhatsApp is that the company works in a kind of own sticker editor. This means that users will not need to download other applications to create these stickers. They can enter the section of stickers, upload your images and crop them to create one from the WhatsApp app itself.

It is a very interesting advance, since many users do not create their own stickers for laziness to download other apps. Since they are active in the messaging application, they are used by millions of users daily, so it is very good news that WhatsApp is working on improving them.

The bad news is that, at the moment, we do not know when this editor will arrive in the application. According to the filtered captures, a ‘+’ button will be implemented to upload your images and also an editor to include colors, text, emojis and make them more fun.

In short, soon the applications of creation of stickers for WhatsApp they might stop making sense. If all goes well, you can create your own stickers from WhatsApp in a few weeks.

Via