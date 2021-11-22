WhatsApp Business gave merchants a great way to communicate with their customers immediately and effectively, yet also opened the door for cybercriminals to have a quick and easy way to send spam and fraudulent messages.

Recently, it has been common for people to receive notifications of awards or job offers that sound attractive enough to be true. These messages usually include SPAM links, or some malicious links that lead to data or identity theft.

Everything indicates that WhatsApp is already working to fix thistherefore, according to the portal WABetaInfo, the latest beta of the app for iOS includes a function that will help combat both fraud and SPAM through the messaging platform.

With this function, when an unknown entity or company sends a message through WhatsApp Business, the receiver will also receive a warning, along with the options to immediately block the sender of the message or add him to the contact list, in case the receiver identifies that it is a trustworthy company.

This can help prevent fraud, because, unlike what happens with messages from unknown people (where at the top of the conversation does not appear name, but their phone number), When the sender of the message uses WhatsApp Business, what appears is the name of the business, so it is easy for someone to impersonate a company and commit fraud.

With the new warning that WhatsApp is implementing, customers would realize that the number from which they are contacted does not match that of the company in question and, if it is a fraud or SPAM attempt, it is easy to block these numbers by instant.