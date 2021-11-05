After weeks in beta version, WhatsApp has begun to activate the new multi-device mode for all users for both the web version and the desktop app. This new function allows use a WhatsApp account without the main device being connected to the internet. Therefore, it will be possible to continue chatting if the smartphone runs out of battery or does not have a stable connection. Also maintaining the synchronization of conversations and multimedia content.

The process to activate the new WhatsApp multi-device mode is very similar to the one that the messaging app used in the previous version. WhatsApp, remember, allowed to connect the account to the PC, but it was essential that the main smartphone was connected to the internet. Now the users with an iPhone or Android mobile They can access the ‘Settings’ option from the app and enter ‘Linked devices’ to add a new one. Next, it will be necessary to access the web version or to the desktop and scan, using the terminal’s camera, the QR that will appear on the screen.

Now how can messages be sent if the main mobile is idle? The new multi-device mode of WhatsApp includes a new architecture that gives priority to sending messages, calls and video calls from any device. In this way, if a WhatsApp message is sent from the PC, the application will send it directly to the recipient, while it will also backup the chat to the main device in order to have the messages synchronized. Previously, the smartphone always acted as an intermediary in this process.

WhatsApp’s multi-device mode doesn’t need a connected smartphone

WhatsApp allows you to link up to four additional devices without the need for the main smartphone to be connected. At the moment, the new multi-device mode is only available in the mobile app for iOS and Android, as well as in the desktop version; both through the web and through applications available for macOS and Windows. Unfortunately, it is not possible to use the same WhatsApp account on two mobiles, although it is a feature that could arrive soon.

The messaging app owned by Facebook (Meta) is also working on a iPad app, which will allow activating this new WhatsApp multi-device mode beyond the web or desktop version. For now, the application is in development, but it is expected to arrive in final form in the coming months.