How to install and configure WA Web Plus for WhatsApp

You have to open your Google Chrome browser and add the WA Web Plus extension, you can find it by clicking here .

With activation, the extension will be downloaded and installed automatically, along with an icon at the top of your browser, which you can consult each time you enter the app to configure the functions to your needs.

Then you have to open WhatsApp Web to verify that the extension has been activated correctly and explore the new functions.

Among them is blurring the photos, name and last messages of your contacts for more privacy. You can also restore deleted messages and activate the thumb up button.