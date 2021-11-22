Discover this new trick for WhatsApp Web. (Photo: Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock)

The instant messaging application WhatsApp has a desktop and laptop version called WhatsApp Web, a platform that allows you to link your accounts in web browsers such as: Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, etc. Today we are going to show you a very useful trick to notify you when a contact has logged in, which means that it will alert you just like Windows Live Messenger.

Well, who does not remember the famous Windows Live Messenger. It was definitely the best instant messaging app from 1999 to 2005. One of the main reasons was because it alerted you when one of your contacts got online while you were doing other things like: browsing Google, watching YouTube videos, playing games on PC, etc. WhatsApp Web is capable of doing something similar, but with the help of an extension that you have to download from the Chrome Web Store and install it in your favorite browser.

Since WhatsApp is an application that users use several times a day, it is important to clarify that the web version will only notify you of people who are online while you are using the platform, apart from WhatsApp Web it will not interrupt you.

WhatsApp Web. (Photo: WhatsApp)

Guide for WhatsApp Web to notify you if one of your contacts has connected to the application

1. Once the extension, click the icon of the puzzle (Extensions) located in the upper right corner of Chrome.

2. If you cannot see it, touch next to your profile picture of Gmail.

3. All your Chrome extensions will open, but look for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and touch the three vertical dots on the right side.

4. Several options will be displayed, here press Pin up.

5. If you look now, a green cross icon, located in a circle, it is the extension “WA Web Plus”.

6. Once you have the shortcut for the extension (fix), enter WhatsApp Web in the usual way.

7. Then tap the ‘WA Web Plus’ icon.

8. WhatsApp Web will open with a long list of options. Check only the box that says “Notice of online contacts ”.

9. Done, while you are in the web version of WhatsApp, the application will notify you when each of your contacts is connected.

WhatsApp Web lets you know who is online thanks to a Google Chrome extension. (screenshot: Mag El Comercio)

If you have a problem with WhatsApp and you want to report it, you can write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.

You can also make the request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now if you need to make a general request, you can complete the following form. There, simply enter your phone number, as well as your code for where you live, and then write a message after logging in.

WhatsApp: new update will allow you to react to messages as in Messenger

It is anticipated that in the near future a new update to WhatsApp Which will allow react to messages within chats, similar to its sister platforms, Instagram and Facebook.

The information about the update was revealed by WABetaInfo, which pointed out that users will even be able to activate or deactivate the notifications of reactions in their messages.

It’s about the version 2.21.24.8 that can be found within the Google Play beta program, and if it is not there you can download the apk from APK Mirror. In this the user can activate and deactivate the reactions in messages; in the latter case to avoid excessive notifications.

React to messages on WhatsApp. (photo: Infotechnology.com)

It should be noted that it is a trial version that may not be available or not allow to react to chat messages. At the moment, there is no official release date, nor is it known if the update will arrive by region or globally.

Another detail is that the option, although now it is being developed for devices with Android, and has the option of the Google beta program, it will also reach those who have an operating system ios.

It is estimated that like the Instagram and Facebook chats, which already allow you to react, you can make use of the emojis by pressing the message for a few seconds and then choose any of the options that can be laughter, anger, sadness, among others .

KEEP READING:

4 iPhone tricks revealed by a former Apple employee

So you can configure your privacy in Android 12 to be protected to the maximum

League of Legends: Wild Rift already has a world champion