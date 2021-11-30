WhatsApp tutorial: how to protect the app with fingerprint or Face ID on Android and iOS?

There is nothing more precious than our privacy that is why at Geek Culture we tell you how to activate the lock with fingerprint or Face ID on smartphones with Android and iOS on WhatsApp. Find out how here!

The integration of fingerprint readers or Face ID in smartphones allows us to keep our privacy from other people safe. But not only to access our phone itself, but there is also the possibility of adding a double layer of protection in WhatsApp and in Geek Culture we tell you how to do it, in this tutorial on iOS and Android devices.

How to activate WhatsApp lock by fingerprint or Face ID on iPhone (iOS)?

To activate fingerprint or Face ID lock on WhatsApp it will depend on what operating system you have on your smartphone. Yes it is ios You must follow the following steps: Open WhatsApp> Settings> Account> Privacy> Screen lock. In this section you will have to select the option that you think is most comfortable: “Require Touch” or “Require Face ID”, which will depend on your model of iPhone (Face ID is available on iPhone X onwards.) Once they activate any of the two options, it will ask you how often you want the screen to be locked: immediately, 1 minute, 15 minutes or an hour.

How to activate WhatsApp lock by fingerprint or Face ID on Android?

However, if you are one of those who has a smartphone with Android, the steps to activate the security lock WhatsApp with fingerprint or Face ID are quite similar to the iPhone. Just go to Settings> Account> Privacy. In that menu you will have to click on “Unlock with fingerprint” or “Face ID”, which will depend on the smartphone you use. Once selected, you must choose the time until the screen is locked: immediately, 1 minute or 30 minutes. You will also have the option to choose whether the content is displayed in the notifications while WPP is blocked.

Clarifications on blocking WhatsApp

With the activation of the WhatsApp With fingerprint or Face ID you will ensure that nobody can enter your chats, however, both calls from WPP What WPP Web they will remain enabled, whether the app is blocked or not.

