WhatsApp: These 3 functions could reach their stable version for Android

It is no secret to anyone that improvements in its service and interface are a constant for WhatsApp, a platform that, although it leads the market for instant messaging apps, has on more than one occasion received significant shocks from important rivals such as Telegram.

In this sense, in recent months, we have seen how the platform owned by Meta has worked to deliver better functions to its subscribers.

WhatsApp is updated with these 3 new functions

The reviews to the beta version of the service give us an important look around the new bets that the platform will make for its service and now three new ones have been revealed that could be especially embraced by Android users.

From WaBetaInfo have reported that the beta of WhatsApp for Android has been updated with a series of new features that could reach its stable version in the immediate future.

3 new WhatsApp features that could come to Android

These improvements have been seen in the beta version 2.21.23.13 of WhatsApp for Android where the changes range from new options for disappearing messages as well as an important change in the interface of the contact information.

This beta version of WhatsApp shows a new interface for contact information, which focuses on three buttons that will take center stage: voice calls, messages and video calls.

The rest of the interface goes to those common areas that we all know, such as differentiated multimedia content in links, images and more.

It is important to mention that this change in the interface will also be visible in the information card of the groups and individual chats.

Around the well-known “disappearing messages”, work is being done on adding a new timer so that new chats can be started in a fully automated way.

In this way, from the privacy settings, a timer can be set from 24 hours to 90 days to provide users with more programming options.

WhatsApp on various devices

The multi-device support in WhatsApp became a reality for users a few days ago and now the beta shows interesting improvements.

For example, the system is now expected to stop sending notifications when the security code is updated every time the paired device has been changed.