We have compiled a couple of interesting news, if you are a regular WhatsApp user. Who is not?

Ephemerity is a word that is very popular in WhatsApp lately, and he’s going to be the protagonist for a while.

In recent months the Facebook company has set its eye on temporary messages that self-destruct after 7 days.

From today, this option can be activated by default in all chats, and there are also more temporary options:

Since the beginning of the year, WhatsApp has allowed messages sent to a certain chat to be deleted after 7 days.

But from today, can be set within 24 hours, 90 days, or not delete them, of course …

Another novelty is that this option can be set by default for all current and new chats that we create, from the menu Privacy. Until now you had to configure it individually, chat by chat.

Besides, now also we can set temporary messages in group chats. The administrator will be the one who sets the deadline for deletion.



All participants in chats with temporary messages they will see a notice indicating the erasure deadlines.

It is also reported, if you activate it by default, that it is an option that you have activated in all chats, so that the recipients do not believe that you only delete their messages.

Without a doubt, it is a great functionality that will be well received by users who want to have private conversations, which disappear once they are held, like a real conversation.

It will begin to reach all iOS and Android mobiles as of today, in an update.

Another novelty, but this time in beta version, the thing is WhatsApp voice messages will now display an audio waveform, while playing. You can see it in the opening photo of the news.

It is only an aesthetic improvement, which is not very necessary either, because when you listen to a voice message you usually do not look at the screen.

But it is an aesthetic detail that makes such messages less boring. Especially when you get one of 5 minutes …