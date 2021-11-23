WhatsApp is already testing an interesting novelty related to audio messages in the beta versions of the application.

WhatsApp does not stop working on improvements that will soon arrive in its official application. We already know that new alert messages will be included, more privacy options and even the highly anticipated app for the iPad. And now we have discovered that WhatsApp is going to improve audio messages.

Some time ago, WhatsApp introduced a very important improvement in voice memos, through which we could speed them up to hear them faster and waste less time. As well, as reported WABetaInfo, this option will also reach audio messages.

Audio messages can also be sped up

According to the blog, WhatsApp is working on implementing different playback speeds for all audio messages. Currently only we can speed up voice memos, but audio messages can’t they have this ability.

What is the difference between voice memos and audio messages? Easy, the audio messages are simply a forwarded voice memo or a voice recording you’ve made with another app and send by WhatsApp.

When you forward a voice note on WhatsApp, or send a recording made with another app, audio cannot be accelerated because the playback speed button is not available, But this will change.

WABetaInfo says that the feature “has been seen in a recent version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but is currently in development”, which means that no one can test it for now. Although the medium says that “it will surely arrive in the next version of WhatsApp beta.” WABetaInfo has only been able to show 2x playback speed, but surely we also have the option to accelerate to 1.5x.

The setting that you must activate in WhatsApp right now

It is not known when this option will reach the final version of WhatsApp, it seems that it is something easy to implement and that it should have arrived a long time ago. Hopefully we will soon see this news in the official app. Voice notes are a widely used function of WhatsApp, and the app is working on very important improvements in addition to this one that we are telling you today.

