Have you created a WhatsApp Status by mistake and it has just been published accidentally? Well soon you can undo it since the iPhone application currently includes it in its beta: WhatsApp lets you undo the States after the first seconds of being published.

Although WhatsApp is basically messaging, the most popular application in its field includes social network touches: there are the States, a kind of Instagram Stories that emerged as a response to Snapchat Stories. With these States you can communicate your concerns to WhatsApp contacts, concerns that last online 24 hours. And that you will soon be able to delete without anyone being able to see them, not even for a second.

Did you regret your state? Undo it

The news comes with the latest beta of WhatsApp for iPhone, number 2.21.240.17 that is currently being distributed through TestFlight. As WaBetaInfo discovered, and we have been able to verify in our updated phones with said beta, the “Undo” button already appears in the States tab right after a story has been published.

The novelty seems minor, but it is sure to be of notable help for those who usually publish States on WhatsApp. Because sometimes a photo is chosen that should not be shared with the application’s contacts, a compromised video or simply because there is an error in the text that is attached with the Status: being able to undo it without anyone seeing it is a small leap in privacy, also in security.

The way the novelty works is simple: once the beta is updated, WhatsApp will offer a button with the message “Undo” each time a new Status is published. This button will remain on the screen for a few seconds, during which time the story will be pending publication. If you repent, you can go back with the aforementioned “Undo”: the State will disappear. You will have the photo or video saved in the gallery, in case you want to send it to a new state.

At the moment it is only included in the beta, but hopefully the “Undo” ends up reaching the stable app, both to iPhone and Android. Currently this beta of WhatsApp is complete on iOS.

Via | WaBetaInfo