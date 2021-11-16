Everything seems to indicate that a new WhatsApp feature, which many users were waiting for, would arrive this year. Find out all the info Here!

When Mark Zuckerberg announced the change of his company name to Goal, also confirmed that WhatsApp finally this year it would incorporate the function of using the same account on several devices. And it seems that some lucky ones can already make use of this function, but with certain limitations.

The function is available to users of ios and Android what do they use WhatsApp Business or WhatsApp Beta. This function is available for versions 2.21.23.10 or 2.21.23 of the application. But… What’s new? Already for a while it could be used WhatsApp on the computer, but it was necessary to have the cell phone nearby or connect it every time you wanted to use WhatsApp Web.

But it seems that with this new function it will not be necessary. The new addition allows to use WhatsApp in up to four paired devices without the need to connect them with the cell phone. Once you have paired the device with the line / your cell phone, all the messages will be able to be sent from the application for computers of WhatsApp or your version Web. After linking, the application will be able to download the messages from your account from WhatsApp and calls and messages will be encrypted on all devices.

To activate the function in iPhone, you have to go to the tab Setting and then select Linked Devices> Multi-Device Beta> Join Beta. Instead, users of Android they have to select the three dots to open the menu and choose Linked Devices> Multi-Device Beta> Join Beta. Both operating systems have to scan the QR code of the device to be linked from the cell phone.

If you want to leave the Beta, rest assured that WhatsApp allows it. If you don’t want to be part of the Beta, you can choose to leave it at any time and wait until the feature comes out for everyone. In order to do this, you just have to go to Linked Devices and select Multi-Device Beta> Quit Beta.

It is still unknown when the feature will arrive for all users. But Zuckerberg had confirmed that by the end of this year we would all be able to access this new function.

Share it with whoever you want