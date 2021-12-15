WhatsApp is updated with a novelty that many will appreciate: it will be possible to listen to voice messages before sending them.

Until now, some options with WhatsApp almost depended on looking for little tricks and there were those who recorded voice messages in other spaces before sending them in order to listen to them and make sure they were okay. But now the popular application has added a function that will prevent sending the wrong messages.

It is true that if a voice message is sent and at the moment it is deleted for everyone, it does not appear to the other person, unless it is too fast to reproduce it. However, now you will not have to worry so much and WhatsApp has explained on its website What listen to these messages before they are sent.

Besides, also has shown the news through his Twitter account with a video that doesn’t need much translation.

After the last update a button with the stop icon appears when recording a voice memo and there is the possibility to reproduce the message. In case you want to send, you have to click on the usual send arrow, as with any text message; if you don’t want it, it is possible drag it to the trash.

This is a very interesting novelty, but it will not be the only one. In WABetaInfo have detected that they are working on that shortly voice recordings can also be paused and resumed.

The update it’s coming to all devices these days. Do not worry if you do not have it because you will also receive it. Android, iOS or WhatsApp Web, it does not matter, it will reach all users of the application.

If recently the possibility of play voice memos faster, now comes a novelty that will also be appreciated by users. At times almost It seems incredible that some functions have not been launched until now, after so many years with the application on our mobiles.