WhatsApp is beginning to add the ability to make payments with cryptocurrencies through the app itself. The company has started a pilot test in the United States, where a limited number of users can use the technology of Novi, Meta’s digital wallet, to make transfers with the stablecoin ‘Pax Dollars’.

Stephane kasriel, head of Novi, has ensured that payments made through WhatsApp They are instantaneous and commission frees. There are also no limits on sending money or a minimum or maximum amount allowed. Furthermore, Novi’s account has no maintenance costs. The payments, which appear directly in the chats, are carried out – for the moment – through ‘Pax Dollars’, a stable cryptocurrency that matches the value of the US dollar. Users, for example, can enter $ 5 in Novi and the platform will convert them to USDP that they can use to send them on WhatsApp.

Those lucky enough to have access to the test can make transfers through a new option called ‘Payments’, which is located in the icon with the shape of a paper clip (in the case of Android) or the ‘+’ button (in iOS) . That is to say, in the same way that images or attachments are sent.

Novi keeps WhatsApp safe

Now, what about privacy? The company highlights that the transactions, being part of the messages, are also end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp chats, remember, have E2EE encryption by default. Novi, in addition, ensures that the compatibility with WhatsApp also includes its monitoring service 24 hours a day. This allows detect unauthorized or suspicious transactions and reimburse the amount if necessary.

It is not the first time that the messaging app owned by Meta (Facebook) shows its interest in cryptocurrencies. WhatsApp, in fact, trusted to be able to bring payments through digital currencies thanks to ‘Libra’, a digital asset developed by Facebook that never saw the light because of the concerns of different administrations and governments, as well as the rejection of companies such as PayPal or Visa, which at first agreed to collaborate with Mark Zuckerberg’s company . Movi, on the other hand, is a more flexible alternative, given that the digital wallet uses more stable cryptocurrencies. The company is confident that it will be able to bring this technology to more countries in the near future.