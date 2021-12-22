Although at the moment it will only be available for iOS, the messaging application par excellence proposes a new image for voice calls. We will tell you how it will look and what changes it includes.

WhatsApp has us used to launching new updates this year. Images that are seen only once, disappeared mode, accelerate the speed of audios, unopened voice messages, have been some of the improvements of this 2021.

Now the app features a new prototype for the call interface. This reform will only affect the aesthetic part since the functionality will continue as it is since its last update in July of this year.

As reported by the company, they want this change to make the user experience is a little more modern and clean. They change the colorful background for a black one, with a rounded gray square in the center where you can see the name or number of your contact along with their profile picture.

This redesign will also allow you to put the number or name of the contact you are talking to in a dark green background to know that at that time you are connected on the call.

Although at the moment it is not known 100%, the new update also seeks that group calls are less busy.

As before we anticipated, for now will only be available for iOS, although its version for Android I do not think it will wait too long (with the same design).

Finally, it must be added that this is only an update proposal that no release date yet, so we will have to be very attentive to new notices on our smartphone or news that advance more information.