As you well know, WhatsApp betas allow us to know what new tools and updates the company has in mind to launch to everyone. The latest patch reveals what changes will be coming to the app in the coming months.

On Facebook it seems that they are very busy convincing us that the company is now called Meta and that they have nothing to do with the previous address that accumulates so many scandals (many of them are being tried now).

Luckily, the rest of the companies within the matrix continue to work, as is the case that today we bring you from WhatsApp, an application that will be updated shortly.

WhatsApp has been working hard on adding new features and as proof of this are the news that just landed in the beta of the app this week.

Among the most important changes we have a new user interface to display contact information, new options for disappearing messages, multi-device compatibility improvements and a few more small changes.

The new changes, as always, were discovered by WABetaInfo. And this website, the first thing that stands out is that for the first time in years we will see a remodeling of the profile part, specifically the way the contact information is displayed when we click on them.

The function of making messages disappear is also better now, since Users will have 90 days and 24 hours as new options in this section.

Last but not least, when using the multi-device function, WhatsApp will no longer send notifications about security code changes every time the list of paired devices is updated.

For who is wondering, All of these changes are rolling out as part of beta 2.21.23.13.