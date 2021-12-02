WABetaInfo has published a new report on WhatsApp, and now you can delete your States before someone sees them.

If you use WhatsApp Status, probably on more than one occasion you must have regretted uploading what you just uploaded. There is no other option but to wait for the State to be published and then proceed to eliminate it. Well that’s over, it seems. Now, a few days before announcing the next feature that will revolutionize WhatsApp, new information on WABetaInfo seems to indicate that the application would be about to include a button “Undo“after the first seconds of uploading your status.

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp version 2.21.240.17 would arrive with several improvements as far as States are concerned. One of them would be the inclusion of this button “Undo“, which will allow us to eliminate our status within seconds of having been uploaded, eliminating the possibility of someone seeing it beforehand from the equation. This new function It will be available from today for all those users who are part of the beta WhatsApp, and is expected to come later for general users of the instant messaging application.

“After publishing the status update, the ‘Undo’ option will be momentarily visible: if you select it, the status update will be automatically deleted for everyone. This shortcut is useful when you publish something by mistake and want to delete it quickly,” explains WABetaInfo in your report.

The operation of this new function is quite simple. Once we publish our respective WhatsApp Status, the application will show us the option “Undo” in an emerging bubble. This button will be available on the screen for a limited number of seconds, during which time the publication will remain pending definitive publication.

Although it is quite a niche function, yes that’s a little leap in privacy, especially if we take into account that Android users with WhatsApp Plus can see States even if they have been deleted. On the other hand, if you are not part of the beta, you will have to wait until the company gives its approval to the function and it ends up arriving for everyone.

