Meta is working on a useful button that can save future companies from a reputational crisis, and that’s how it works.

WhatsApp is the most important messaging application, and with this more and more companies are using it to send their promotions, messages and services to their large group of users and, sometimes, due to a small error, a major social reputation crisis may arise.

These errors come in the form of the publication of states with spelling errors or with information that is not entirely accurate, which can cause an informational earthquake, and for this WhatsApp is working on a new feature which would allow a status update to be removed in just one second.

And is that now when we publish a status update, although we can delete them, we are going to require a few seconds until we find the corresponding option within the states, and that is a risk.

Well, now with the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, specifically number 2.21.240.17, after publishing the status update, an “undo” button will appear momentarily next to the publication of this status, they point out from wabetainfo.

If we have made a mistake when publishing the status, we can select the button to delete it practically instantly.

This is a really useful shortcut that saves us those extra seconds to avoid a reputation crisis.

While still the states of WhatsApp They are not as popular as Instagram, Meta right now is making a great effort to include future updates for WhatsApp that have the best of other applications.