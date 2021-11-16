WhatsApp is designing a universal app for both iPad and Mac.

We have known for a long time that WhatsApp is preparing an application for iPad thanks to the recently released multi-device support of the app. And new information collected by WABetaInfo indicates that the app being developed will be a universal application developed with Catalyst and what will be compatible with both iPad and Mac.

The long-awaited multi-device support is in a first phase of public beta, allowing users to use WhatsApp on their computers without the need to be connected to your smartphone. And it is expected that an app for the iPad will be included in a next beta phase of this function.

As for the application for macOS, as reported WABetaInfo it will be practically identical to that of the iPad. This is achieved thanks to Apple’s Catalyst project, which allows developers to design a single application that runs on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’s something that Amazon has done recently with its Prime Video app.

What does the macOS app look like? Exactly like the iPad app we saw some time ago. They have the same interface, but WhatsApp for macOS will have some UI improvements that are necessary to use the application properly on a desktop interface.

When will WhatsApp for iPad be released?

Is something hard to know, WhatsApp is not usually fast implementing news. Not even WABetaInfo you know for sure when the iPad app will finally be released. And keep in mind that several months have passed since Mark Zuckerberg himself confirmed that the app was close.

The setting that you must activate in WhatsApp right now

we hope that WhatsApp does not delay too long and present its independent app for iPad and Mac soon. In addition, you could also design an application for the Apple Watch now that it can be standalone.

