The culture of the ephemeral is here to stay, and with it, the temporary messages of the main instant messaging applications. After being in other apps, last year WhatsApp followed them with messages that self-destruct after a while. This summer, the feature came to photos and videos.

However, WhatsApp launched it somewhat sparing in versatility and customization, so the company has announced new options that will improve how we use them. Now we can send predetermined temporary messages and choose with much more freedom how long they can be read.





Now you can choose the default duration of the messages





The first novelty of temporary messages has to do with the possibility of choosing the time until they disappear. The option available until now made the messages disappear after seven days in the chats in which we activated the function. Now we can choose the duration we want with less strict deadlines, between 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

What’s more, now we can also choose that temporary messages are activated by default in all new chats that we open, being able to choose in them the predetermined duration according to the new terms mentioned. If we choose to activate the function, WhatsApp will report this at the beginning of each chat, in the same way that it now displays a notice about end-to-end encryption. These are the instructions to activate it in each chat:

iPhone and Android: In WhatsApp, go to Settings or Settings; Touch Account> Privacy> Default duration or Default message duration and select a duration.

Finally, it should be noted that even if we choose to activate the temporary messages for each new chat, If we want to keep the messages of a specific conversation, we can deactivate the temporality only in it, so that they will be kept forever and will not be eliminated after a few days.

More information | WhatsApp