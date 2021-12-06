2021 will be marked in the history of WhatsApp as one in which the greatest focus was placed on privacy and security. Not only because the application continues to grow and add more active users month after month, but also because it handles sensitive information from more than 2 billion users around the world.

Although the temporary messages arrived in 2020 through a beta version, it was not until 2021 when the company launched this feature for all users, and it was until a few weeks ago that I also activated end-to-end encryption in iCloud backups. and Google Drive.

More control and privacy with temporary messages on WhatsApp

The novelty that began to be implemented from today, and that will gradually reach users around the world in the coming days as long as they have the latest update, has to do with temporary messages.

The most important change is that these messages add two new “timer” options, as they can now be configured to have a lifetime of 24 hours or 90 days. This is in addition to the 7-day option that we have known for a few months.

On the other hand, they will be able to activate temporary messages by default in all chats by default, that is, you will not have to activate them in each chat or group, but you can select that any new chat already includes this option for all users of the same .

To activate all new chats with temporary messages by default you must go to the settings> Privacy> default duration.

Either way, if you want to deactivate this option in WhatsApp for a specific chat, you can do it without any problem.

All these new features will begin to be deployed today for Android, iOS, web and desktop users.

What comes in privacy and security?

Will Cathcart, VP of WhatsApp mentioned that for WhatsApp the privacy and security of users is and will continue to be a priority.

When asked about the privacy and security tools they are working on, he commented that for now he could not give more details about the new functions that will come to the application regarding messages that disappear or focused on another section, but he recalled that They are committed to continuing to improve in this section, because as we mentioned earlier, the company recently implemented encrypted backups in iCloud and Google Drive, something that its competitors do not yet offer.

WhatsApp is testing the “undo” button: We tell you how it works

Likewise, Cathcart stressed that it is not only about implementing improvements in privacy and now, but it is important to do it in a simple way for the user, because taking up the case of backups in the cloud, these can be configured with a security PIN Simple for each person, in this way you will not have to configure complicated passwords that later may cause you to lose access to your backup if you forget it.