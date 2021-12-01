This is something that over time is being achieved thanks to customers in the form of software solutions that we install on our desktops. They allow us to enjoy a good part of the functions of the messaging platform, but in a more comfortable and accessible way thanks to the keyboards and screens that these teams propose to us.

Next, we are going to focus on the proposal that may be considered the most used in the whole world in this sense, specifically we refer to WhatsApp. And it is that its developers have been working on a new desktop application for some time. At first this is based on XAML and we can take advantage of it in Computers based on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. It must be taken into account that this app began to appear in a preliminary version in the Microsoft Store at the beginning of November that we have just left behind.

But at this time we already have officially and the beta of this with a new update that has just been released. As you can imagine, the update is installed automatically through the system’s application store. At the same time we must take into consideration that this UWP version of WhatsApp for Windows is in beta, so it is not final.