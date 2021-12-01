We have been using the instant messaging apps from our mobile devices. However, little by little these are also spreading to desktop computers. Thus we can find clients to download and install from platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram, among others.
This is something that over time is being achieved thanks to customers in the form of software solutions that we install on our desktops. They allow us to enjoy a good part of the functions of the messaging platform, but in a more comfortable and accessible way thanks to the keyboards and screens that these teams propose to us.
Next, we are going to focus on the proposal that may be considered the most used in the whole world in this sense, specifically we refer to WhatsApp. And it is that its developers have been working on a new desktop application for some time. At first this is based on XAML and we can take advantage of it in Computers based on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. It must be taken into account that this app began to appear in a preliminary version in the Microsoft Store at the beginning of November that we have just left behind.
But at this time we already have officially and the beta of this with a new update that has just been released. As you can imagine, the update is installed automatically through the system’s application store. At the same time we must take into consideration that this UWP version of WhatsApp for Windows is in beta, so it is not final.
Download the new WhatsApp application for Windows
The new desktop app is based on XAML and WinUI, to which we must add that its developers removed the web components based on Electron to improve its performance. Once we download it from the official store, the Microsoft Store, note that your experience is better than the one found in the web version of WhatsApp.
It is true that its main design at first is quite similar, but we must bear in mind that this Beta is in an early phase of development. Presumably, as the months go by it will grow and improve, for our benefit. Therefore, to prove all this that we tell you, we have only open the Microsoft Store from where we can download this beta version of WhatsApp for Windows.
Once here we have nothing but click the Get button in order to benefit from the advantages of this app for desktops. Of course, it is advisable to carefully follow the instructions that will be displayed on the screen. And is that for example for link our account from the mobile, in this device we will have to become participants of the beta version for various devices of the application. Otherwise it will not allow us to link the terminate with the desktop client.
In addition, in the most recent update that we are commenting on, the appearance of the application adapting to Windows 11. At the same time, other sections of the interface have been improved, such as transparency effects. In turn, WhatsApp UWP has support for Windows notifications, which will be very useful.