Without warning, Meta has launched a totally renewed version of WhatsApp for Windows, this time as UWP application, acronym for universal Windows application. This is a beta version in which not all the functions of the messaging application are available yet.

The new WhatsApp for Windows application is available on the Microsoft Store and adopts the Windows 10/11 design, compared to the current version of WhatsApp for Windows, which is basically the packaged web version. We have tried it and we tell you what you can do with it and which features are not yet available.

How to install the new WhatsApp for Windows

The good news is that if you want to try the new WhatsApp application for Windows, you can do it without problems. The application is available in the Microsoft app store And, although it does not appear in searches, you can go directly to its page from the direct link of WhatsApp Beta, courtesy of WaBetaInfo.

The link will normally open in the browser, but after pressing the download button the Microsoft Store should open showing WhatsApp Beta. Press Get and it will comment the download and installation automatically.

After installing the application, the way to link it with your WhatsApp account is the same as always, scanning the QR code that appears with WhatsApp on the mobile. This beta version of WhatsApp only works with the new WhatsApp multi-device mode: it cannot be used with the previous method synchronized from the phone.

The same, but different and under construction

What is most striking about this new WhatsApp UWP application for Windows is its appearance, which is finally shown as any other native Windows 10/11 application. The green color bar disappears, the size of the headers increases and transparency effects are incorporated. The application does not support dark mode at the moment.

The normal version of WhatsApp (left) and the new app (right)

The buttons are in the same place in most cases, although there are functions that are not yet available and therefore do not yet have a button. For instance, you cannot view statuses or post a new status.

In this beta you cannot send stickers, photos, voice notes or view or publish statuses

What you can do is see all your chats and groups, without having the mobile on and connected. The synchronization of the messages, yes, is somewhat more erratic than in the official version of WhatsApp Desktop, and in our cases some chats have not loaded old messages correctly. It is hoped that these errors will be corrected in successive updates.

In a chat, you can see the vast majority of elements that are sent to it, including photos, animated GIFs and stickers, although when it comes to responding you are quite limited. You can only write messages, send emojis, animated GIFs and files.

That is to say, you can not send stickers and or record voice notesAlthough at least you can see the stickers and notes that they send you. As for photos that can only be viewed once, a message is displayed saying “This message cannot be displayed here. To view it, open WhatsApp on your phone.”

There is one thing you can do in this version that was not possible before: send handwritten drawings

Not everything is for the worse: there is one thing you can do in this beta that was not possible before: send handwritten drawings, from the attach button. A legendary Windows Messenger feature that is back, at least on Windows. Drawings are sent as pictures.

In chats functions are lost, and also in other sections such as the profile view of contacts and groups. The main information is there, such as the status, the phone number and the main options, but now in true Windows settings style.

From here it is possible to see the photos, links and files that have been shared in the chatAlthough, to tell the truth, the tabbed interface is less practical than the new profile view that WhatsApp has recently launched in its mobile version.

The same happens in application settings, which are very detailed and, in some cases, not ready yet. For example, from the settings you can choose the privacy of who can see your photo and last connection time, but there is still no option to choose who can add you to groups or deactivate read receipts. The current value is indicated to you, but you cannot change it.

The settings are more crude than in the previous version of WhatsApp, although in some cases there are more options, as in notification settings, where you can now choose the tone you want to play.

You can send emojis and animated GIFs, but not stickers

In summary, the new beta of WhatsApp for Windows points out ways and integrates into Windows better than ever. It is still very green, so you cannot do as many things as in the previous version of WhatsApp, although it is a matter of time before they arrive. In terms of performance, the truth is that the previous version seems more fluid than the new one, but it will be necessary to see if this improves in the future.