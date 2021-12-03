WhatsApp has had stickers for several years and, although for a few weeks it is possible to create stickers from WhatsApp Web and for PC, the sticker store It was only available on the mobile app. Now it begins to arrive at WhatsApp Desktop.

From WhatsApp Desktop it is possible to send stickers that you have already added to your account or search for them, but there was no easy way to see available sticker packs. This change to WhatsApp Web that WaBetaInfo anticipates means that WhatsApp stickers would work in a similar way on the PC and on the mobile, with a store included.

Sticker store in WhatsApp Desktop

Stickers work slightly differently on WhatsApp for mobile and on WhatsApp Web and PC. On mobile, you can visit the sticker store and download new packages, which are shown in the sticker selector each one as a tab.

In WhatsApp Desktop, this does not work like this. You can see the stickers that you have marked as featured, recent ones and those that are classified in different categories such as love, greeting, happy or sad, but not the individual packages or the store. This is precisely what is now coming to the beta version of WhatsApp Desktop, as of version 2.2147.9.

The novelty is still being activated to users, being easy to recognize as + button appears in the bar when choosing a sticker to send, just like on the mobile. Clicking on this button opens the sticker store in a side panel.

Of course, the operation is something different from the sticker store in WhatsApp for mobile. You cannot download a sticker pack here, but select one to attach to chat. On the other hand, this version also allows you to click on a sticker and show you information about the package to which it belongs, just like on your mobile.

Via | WaBetaInfo