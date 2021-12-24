WhatsApp has surprised the industry with an unexpected advertising campaign, which sets the standard in communication by these instant messaging applications and while playing this piece, what are the other brands preparing?

The instant messaging apps industry is a set of revolutionary platforms, not only because of the interaction they allow between users, but also because of the value with which they succeed in developing better business guidelines, becoming true commercial extensions or internal communication platforms between employees of a company.

Communicate beyond double popcorn

Double popcorn has become the greatest emblem of WhatsApp and an aspect of great value for the brand is the entire operation behind this measure, unique because in design it is a characteristic element.

Beyond the habit and that works as a design element of WhatsApp, the transcendent of this and other resources that we see from the brand is the ability to communicate what they have and the value that there is in the interaction through instant messages.

The new WhatsApp campaign claims to celebrate messaging day and before the new year arrives its message is that “it is not New Year, until you receive the message you have been waiting for.”

The campaign will appear on social media, digital video, radio, television and film in five countries: Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States. This was designed in collaboration between Meta’s WhatsApp marketing team and BBDO.

Directed by Niclas Larsson and a filming process by Oscar-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren, the piece shows that the New Year won’t be possible until we get the special message of celebration we’ve been waiting for.

From a church in Nigeria to a typical courtyard in Mumbai to the beaches of Brazil, each clip is a glimpse of a different celebration in which each person is frozen in time until they receive that all-important message that resonates in the New Year. ”, Explains the brand.

Meanwhile on Telegram

While on the WhatsApp side an advertising campaign was prepared that helps the app to close the year with an advertising activation, Telegram is working on reactions to messages and although the tool has not been presented yet, it is a guideline of what is comes in instant messaging. In other words, through 11 available reactions, the messages published in the platform’s famous groups will be able to accumulate interactions and with this we will know which story was correct, which was not, and which went completely unnoticed.

