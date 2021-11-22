After the controversy unleashed by the change of conditions in WhatsApp, and the criticism of its users for the obligation to accept terms on which they did not fully agree, the company stepped on the brake. WhatsApp relaxed part of the conditions, extending the term for users to accept the terms without losing access to the messaging service.

It seemed like an issue to be settled, a controversy that, although it had driven WhatsApp’s competition to the top of the app stores, the crisis for the courier service was more reputational than damaging, at least from the point of view of public opinion.

However, the controversy has returned, since WhatsApp has once again changed the conditions of use, this time not because of user pressure, but because of regulatory pressure. And it is that the controversy has had certain legal consequences for the company.

Following the initial controversy, the Irish data protection regulator opened an investigation to determine whether WhatsApp’s changing conditions were compliant with the Data Protection Regulation. Now and with the investigation concluded, the regulator has fined WhatsApp with 225 million euros, the second largest sanction in terms of data protection.

A multi-million dollar fine that forces WhatsApp to change its conditions again

The fine to WhatsApp for violating the RGPD has not come alone, since the regulator has also forced the messaging service to change their conditions again to comply with European regulations. The company has already appealed the decision (and the sanction of the regulator, but the change in conditions takes immediate effect while the appeal is studied.

The company has, therefore, to change its conditions again, although the change will only affect a small group of users of the millions it has around the world. To who? only to European users.

According topuntan from the BBC, the new conditions of use of WhatsApp only includes minor adjustments and some nuances which are only included in the European version of the privacy policy. A version that was already different from the one applied in the rest of the world.

However, it seems that it will no longer be necessary to accept the new WhatsApp terms to continue using the application, unless for now:

“There are no changes to our processes or contractual agreements with users, and users will not be obliged to accept anything or take any action to continue using WhatsApp.”

The new conditions are already in force and apply to all European users.