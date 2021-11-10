WhatsApp news goes at your own pace. Usually they are first hunted by sites like WaBetaInfo when they are not visible yet, then they reach some beta users, then they spread through the beta and finally they reach everyone in the stable version. The latest beta of WhatsApp for Android active in a generalized way three novelties.

Specifically, WhatsApp Beta 2.21.23.13 seems to be activating for almost all users the redesign of contact or group information, the setting to set the default duration of temporary messages and the new multi-device mode.

The first of the changes started rolling out a few days ago through the beta, but was still reluctant to appear for many users: the redesign of the contact information screen or group.

The change can go unnoticed if not paid attention, with a more modern design, circular profile photos and shortcuts to start a chat, call or video call just below, also including the last connection time and the last status. This redesign is also available in the group information.

Default duration of temporary messages

Another change that started reaching some beta-testers a month ago but was not yet available to everyone is the ability to configure temporary messages for that are destroyed a day and three months.

With the version 2.21.23.13 beta of WhatsApp for Android, this option should be available next to the default duration setting, accessible from the privacy settings of WhatsApp and as a direct access in the configuration of an individual chat. This setting applies only to new chats.

Multi-device yes or yes

Finally, the beta of WhatsApp for Android adopt the new multi-device mode as the only way to use WhatsApp Web or Desktop. That is, it is no longer a beta that you should join.

This means that you can’t keep using the old method, synchronized from the mobile. Also, WhatsApp stops sending notifications to the people you talk to every time you log into a new device.

Via | WaBetaInfo