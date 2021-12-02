It seems like yesterday when the skin tones they reached the Emojis, but it has been more than five years since WhatsApp, following the Unicode standard, will launch the five skin tones so that anyone could feel represented with these symbols that have revolutionized the way we communicate.

During all this time, new emojis of people have been arriving, such as couples, and for this type of Emojis now WhatsApp launches a new skin tone selector that allows us combine the skin tone of each couple to our liking.

So you can combine skin tones on WhatsApp

Until now, WhatsApp for Android only offered different shades of color for the hands, legs, faces, individual people and for couples who shake hands. For couples in love with a heart and couples in love who kiss, it did not allow to select the skin tone. Up to now.

WhatsApp Beta is launching the new skin tone combinations, a new tool that allows us manually select skin tone of each member of a couple, as we can see in the following screenshots:

By clicking on the emoji of a couple we will see how a new selector allows us to select the skin tone of the person on the left and the skin tone of the person on the right. This is the user who decides the order and skin tones. Now we will have to do two presses to send an Emoji of a couple, unless we press on the yellow version.

At the moment this new skin tone selector is only available for couples, but it is expected that next year, throughout 2022 we will also be able to select the skin tone of each hand in the Handshake Emoji, which currently only allows us to choose the same tone for both hands.

Via | WABetaInfo

