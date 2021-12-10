WhatsApp began to test a new function that allows you to send and receive money from a chat, using cryptocurrencies. Initially, the option to make payments with cryptocurrencies is available only to a limited number of users in the United States.

The feature is powered by Novi, Meta’s digital wallet which launched as a pilot six weeks ago, and payments are made using Pax Dollars (USDP), a stable currency, pegged to the US dollar and issued by Paxos.

According to Novi’s website, sending a payment works much the same as sending any other attachment on WhatsApp. The feature can be accessed via the clip icon on Android or the plus symbol on iOS, then you must select “Payment” in the menu that appears.

Novi clarifies that there are no fees to send or receive money, there are no limits on how often payments can be sent, and there are no fees to maintain a balance in Novi’s account or to transfer it to the user’s bank account, plus payments are transferred instantly.

The Novi digital wallet was originally available in the United States and Guatemala, but, according to WABetaInfo reports, users from the Latin American country will not be able to access the new functionality of payments with cryptocurrencies through WhatsApp, but they will be able to continue using the standalone app Novi.

On the other hand, regarding security and privacy issues, Meta clarifies that cryptocurrency transactions do not affect or change in any way the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp messages, so conversations, files and payments made through the platform remain safe and private.

Although this new function of payments through WhatsApp has cryptocurrency as its protagonist, in other parts of the world, such as India and Brazil, payments with conventional money can already be made.