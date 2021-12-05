A document obtained by Rolling stone and Property of the People makes it clear that various messaging services provide information to the FBI when legally requested. That is, when an order is produced by the US federal agency. However, there are applications that provide more information than others, mainly highlighting WhatsApp and iMessage.

According to the document, WhatsApp can deliver people’s contacts that have added an individual who is under investigation. Likewise, the FBI is allowed monitor the origin and destination of messages every 15 minutes. Of course, they cannot access their content directly from WhatsApp. Be careful, if the user has a iCloud backup, the FBI could ask Apple for the encryption key to read the content of the messages.

Something similar to WhatsApp happens with iMessage. If legally required by the FBI, Apple can provide “basic” information about a researched user. Even data on search queries made on the platform during the last 25 days. In iMessage they cannot directly access the content of the messages, unless there is a backup in iCloud and those in Cupertino must attend an order to deliver the encryption key.

Signal and Telegram, the most “private”

Now, neither WhatsApp nor iMessage come close to the amount of data it can provide LINE. This platform, of Chinese origin, can deliver “limited” content of messages, as well as the profile image, displayed name, email, telephone number, LINE ID and registration date, among others, of an investigated individual.

Signal and Telegram, which for many years have been promoted as the messaging platforms that offer the greatest privacy, also have a presence in the document. However, they are certainly the ones that provide the least information. Signal, for example, only provides the date and time a user registered, as well as a history of connectivity dates on the platform. Telegram, for its part, could offer the IP address and phone number when an anti-terrorist investigation is developed.

Although it is true that the information obtained by the FBI can be key to help in the capture of a criminal, it is also worrying that it is so “easy” to have access to data that should be 100% private. Unfortunately, it is increasingly difficult to find a messaging application that guarantees full privacy.