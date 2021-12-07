The option of temporary messages reached WhatsApp just over a year ago. Since then, users can manually activate it in any in-app conversation so that all chat content is automatically deleted after seven days. However, the messaging service belonging to Facebook ad in the last hours expanding the scope of this feature.

Onwards, WhatsApp will allow you to create new chats with a predetermined duration. This means that all messages exchanged by the protagonists will disappear after the specified time has elapsed. The new option is available for both individual and group conversations, and will be accessible to the public from today.

An important point to note is that by activating this new option, users will not be limited to the default duration of 7 days. While it will persist, You can also choose that the content of the chats is deleted 24 hours or 90 days after its creation. In the case of WhatsApp groups, meanwhile, the temporality will be optional and can be activated or deactivated when creating a new one.

WhatsApp will not only inform those who activate this new function, but also those who receive the messages in question. In a way, it is a way to make all conversations transparent. Also, if people need to keep records of certain chats they can disable temporary messages in specific conversations.

How to activate temporary messages for all new WhatsApp chats?

Those who want to activate the new WhatsApp option so that new chats are deleted after a certain time, can easily do so. In the messaging service app they should go to Settings> Account> Privacy> Default duration. As we mentioned before, there you can choose between any of the available options: 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. It is worth noting that from the same section you can deactivate the automatic disappearance of messages, if required.

It is important to note that this new WhatsApp function does not modify the behavior of the chats created before their implementation. The default duration applies to all conversations created after activation, so previous messages will not be removed from the application.