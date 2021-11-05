WhatsApp, the most used national and global instant messaging application, is technically a multi-device application today: in addition to the mobile application of our smartphone, we can use the Desktop version on our PC, as well as the Web version on any computer to which we have access.

However, this multi-device facet was until now very limited, since it did not allow us to connect to our WhatsApp account if our smartphone was not connected to the Internet at that time, not to mention the impossibility of using the same WhatsApp account on several smartphones simultaneously.





The latter will still have to wait, but we have good news regarding the first impediment: after the last update of the application, several Spanish users have begun to receive notifications warning that, from now on, sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp will no longer depend on the availability of our smartphone.

The messages read, specifically, the following:





“Your phone will no longer have to stay connected to use WhatsApp on the web, desktop or other devices.” “Now you can send and receive messages without keeping your phone connected. Use WhatsApp on up to 4 paired devices and 1 phone at a time.”

The arrival of new functions, with dropper

The activation of this function is, however, being progressive: we have been able to verify that, among users of the latest version, not all of them have it activated for now. It should be noted that the activation it has also been staggered geographically: Other European countries, such as Germany, began to enjoy this new multi-device capability almost two months ago.

But can we wait news regarding the long-awaited ability to use the same account on multiple smartphones? Well, really, yes: thanks to the WaBetaInfo website, specialized in leaks on WhatsApp, we know that WhatsApp for iOS received an update in September (not activated for common users, yes) …

… And that it showed a ‘download messages’ screen (see below), something that until now only WhatsApp Desktop and Web show, and that indicates that the mobile app would also have the ability to connect to the original mobile to synchronize with it.

When this function could be programmed to activate on most devices is something that, unfortunately, we do not know yet.