WhatsApp integrates with the Novi digital wallet to send money from the app.

We have known for a long time that WhatsApp is working on implementing a payment system within the application. Sending money within WhatsApp chats can completely revolutionize the app, and now we are one step closer as the app has added support for Novi.

Thanks to the integration with the Facebook digital portfolio, we will be able to send money to our contacts from the WhatsApp chat without commissions and in just a few steps. We can then withdraw this money and send it to our bank account. The feature is already in testing in the United States, and hopefully it will reach more countries soon.

WhatsApp is finally announcing a little pilot program for some people in the US, who can finally use the Novi digital wallet within WhatsApp!

What is Novi?

Formerly known as Calibra, Novi is a digital wallet or wallet developed by Facebook from which users can make payments to their contacts without commissions. Novi promises to be a secure app, you need a phone number and a valid identity document with a photo issued by the government to create an account.

Novi is a digital wallet that allows you to send and receive money internationally instantly, securely and without commissions.

The funny thing is that they use their own digital currency, which is equivalent in value to the US dollar. You can recharge your Novi account with any credit card and you can also withdraw the money at no cost. At the moment it is only available in Guatemala and the United States, although it will soon reach more countries.

Our goal is to take Novi to as many places as possible. We have just started.

The setting that you must activate in WhatsApp right now

Hopefully when it arrives in new countries it is already fully integrated with WhatsApp. This function can completely revolutionize payments between users, and it is one of the most anticipated WhatsApp functions.

