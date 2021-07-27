WhatsApp keep adding features in order to clean up your inbox and see only what’s important. In the last hours the courier service ad launching an option to archive and mute chats permanently. Thus, you can get rid of the annoying messages to pay attention to them another time.

From now on, when you file a conversation will be sent to a new section which will appear at the top of the chat list. Everything that is “hidden” from the main screen will be silenced and stored in that section indefinitely.

If you want to return an archived chat to the WhatsApp tray, you only have to select it and touch the corresponding button. Undoubtedly, it is a simple option but one that can be of great help to us for less chaotic use in the messaging app.

Archive on WhatsApp lets you organize your private messages and prioritize important conversations. Your Archived chats will now remain archived and muted but you can always change them back! pic.twitter.com/QbAY6iu81p – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 27, 2021

Thus, you no longer have to immediately deal with annoying conversations, or with people with whom you prefer not to interact at the moment. As chats are permanently archived and silenced, you will avoid unwanted notifications every time a new message arrives.

This new WhatsApp option is now available globally in its smartphone applications. While the new option to archive and mute chats permanently is enabled by default, it is possible to change it from the settings.

If they enter Settings> Chats, they can deactivate the function from “Keep chats activated”. Doing so will revert to the previous operation. This means that if they receive a new message in an archived chat, it will appear again on the main screen of the messaging service.

In this way, WhatsApp continues to add utilities to its platform. Remember that you recently added the option to join a video call when it is already underway. In addition, the option of creating encrypted backups and storing them in the cloud, in services such as iCloud or Google Drive, began to be tested. But this is not all, since the beta of the long-awaited multi-device support is also underway.

What do you think of the new option to archive and silence WhatsApp chats permanently? We read you.