The speakers have all kinds of functions and opportunities if we have one at home. Not only do they allow us to listen to music or know what the weather will be like today, but we can ask practically anything we can think of. The Alexa commands allow us to take full advantage of the Amazon Echo smart speaker and these are the positions of the ranking of best sellers at the moment.

Echo Dot 3rd generation the best seller

Although the fourth generation Echo speaker range has been on the market for a long time, consumers continue to choose the third generation Echo Dot speaker which elevates it to the first position of Amazon’s best-selling Echo speakers and without a doubt, in The most popular.

Its size makes it ideal and we can easily adjust it to any corner of our house. Through it we can call and send messages to anyone who has an Echo device at the same time that we can connect with the different rooms in our house in which we have an Echo device through Drop In. With a more intense and higher quality sound we can listen to our favorite music just by asking Alexa. Maybe your success comes because it’s the cheapest Echo speaker offered on Amazon right now. For 19.99 euros we can start to make the most of all your Alexa features and skills.