The Pokémon GO community of players is always looking for the best moves for their favorite Pokémon, so today we are taking a leap of faith in how we can get the best out of Mamoswine.

Something that has caught our attention is that Mamoswine first appeared in the Sinnoh region of Diamond and Pearl and has become a very interesting option in many of the Pokémon video games, including Pokémon Go, where it stands out as a top-tier attacker in Raids.

This Ice / Ground-type mammoth is also about to become more common in Pokémon Go, as the first big event of the Inheritance Season is a Swinub Incense Day, which means there will be plenty of Mamoswine evolving.

Every time a Trainer turns a Piloswine into Mamoswine during the event, they will be introduced to the exclusive Ancient Power move, giving them a rare additional charged move to add to their move group.

Mamoswine’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

The best moveset for Mamoswine in Pokémon Go is Powder Snow as a quick move and Avalanche as a charged move, making it a top-tier ice type, whether you’re fighting other Trainers or participating in Raids.

Powder Snow is the best fast move thanks to its superior power generation, giving you access to some brilliant charged moves, including Avalanche, which deals heavy damage (90) and is quite cheap (50 energy).

If you can afford a secondary charged move, go for the Ground-type Bulldoze as it gives Mamoswine some additional cover options and still benefits from STAB damage.

All the moves Mamoswine can learn in Pokémon Go

Mamoswine has a fairly limited set of moves, with two potential rapid moves and four potential charged moves through ice, soil, and rock types. If you want to know them, you have come to the right place, since we will show you all:

Fast movements

Mud slap (dirt)

Powdered snow (ice)

Loaded movements