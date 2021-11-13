The “Overprotected” singer, who turns 40 on December 2, has expressed her anxiety about the future.

“I have waited so long to break free from the situation that I am in and now that it is here I am afraid to do something because I am afraid I will make a mistake,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post on October 15.

Fans – 36 million on Instagram – are waiting for a new album or tour. But that can take time, if it happens at all. The celebrity website TMZ He cited unidentified sources on Friday saying that Spears wanted to return to the recording studio, but that no firm plans had been made.

Its industry representatives have declined to comment on possible future plans.

“I stay out of business, which is the only thing I’ve ever known in my entire life … so this is very confusing to me“Spears wrote on Instagram in October.

Loaded with videos of Spears dancing alone in her luxurious Los Angeles mansion, the singer’s daily Instagram posts have been her main point of contact with fans and the outside world.

In her emoji-laden posts, Spears also models old and new outfits, poses half-naked, and posts quotes that range from inspirational to combative.

Spears was placed under guardianship in 2008 after a mental breakdown. The health problems he had or has have never been disclosed. She has called the guardianship abusive and has repeatedly regretted being betrayed by her mother Lynne, her father Jamie, and her sister Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Spears has said through his attorneys that he helped his daughter rehabilitate her career and that he always acted for her good.

An open-minded television interview would draw a large audience, but none have been announced yet.

“May the Lord have mercy on the soul of my family if I ever do an interview“Spears wrote last month. She has also mentioned, perhaps jokingly, the idea of ​​writing her own book.