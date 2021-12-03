With series such as Fundación or The Morning Show having already ended the season two weeks ago, the platform continues to broadcast new episodes of other series. It is the case of Acapulco , which season ends today with the broadcast of its tenth episode.

Christmas and Mariah Carey are practically synonymous and you can’t understand one without the other. And after having premiered a Christmas comedy last week, Apple TV + now lets you enjoy a Carey’s new Christmas special in which a new song is also made official accompanied by Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Hit which, of course, is focused on these festivities.

In the case of Dickinson, we are approaching its final outcome with what is chapter 7 of its third season. The Korean series also surpasses Ecuador Dr. Brain, which already has its sixth chapter available. Invasion, one of the revelations of the year, already has its third to last chapter available (the eighth).

In the case of Swagger, the series based on Kevin Durant’s youth, its chapter number 7 is now available. The sixth of The Shrink Next Door is also available, moving forward into the second half of its intense first season.

New movie and sights set on 2022

The next big Apple TV + premiere will be The swan song, also known as Swan Song from its English title. This is a film that will be released on the platform on December 17, telling the story of a father of a family who is faced with a severe setback that will make both his life and that of his relatives change forever.

And although it is not ruled out that a surprise premiere is announced before the end of the year, there is nothing officially confirmed. Therefore, the following would already be Macbeth, a new film adaptation of the famous Shakespeare play, which will arrive on January 14. Already the following week, on January 21, he returns Servant with its third season.

Also that day 21 the new series arrives The Afterparty, which will show the story of a murder mystery on a night out through the perspective of each of its characters in different episodes. A new thriller that promises to be one of the great releases of next 2022.

The best of the year on the platform

In the daily podcast of La Manzana Mordida, more specifically in the episodes on Fridays, each week we attend a review and / or analysis of the contents of Apple TV +. In the one issued today, which is also the last of the year, we have commented on which have been the most outstanding premieres of this 2021.

You can follow the podcast on any platform, also having at your disposal the regular episodes from Monday to Thursday in which we review current events in the Apple world.