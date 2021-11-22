The latest beta of WhatsApp for iOS hides a novelty that it will be super useful to combat both fraud and SPAM. Very soon, when an unknown company sends a message through WhatsApp Business, the recipient will also receive a warning notifying that said account is not actually among their contacts.

You will also be offered two options: block immediately to the sender of the message – in case you do not want to receive more information about it – or, if you wish, add you to the list of contacts.

Why is this important? First, it will be useful to avoid fraud through the messaging application. If a person that you do not have in your contact list sends you a WhatsApp message, at the top of the conversation you will not see their name, but their phone number.

This, however, does not happen when the person initiating the chat uses WhatsApp Business. In that case, what appears is the name of the business, not its phone number. Even if you don’t have that store in your contact list. Therefore, it would be relatively easy to impersonate a company, talk to your customers and lead them towards some kind of fraud.

WhatsApp now alerts about messages from unknown businesses

With the new warning, customers would realize that the number from which they are speaking does not match the one they have in their contact list, thus unleashing suspicions.

On the other hand, This WhatsApp Business function is also useful to combat SPAM, as it offers the customer a quick button with which to block unwanted messages.

The new warning, for the moment, is available in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, according to WABetaInfo. We will have to wait a few weeks for this to be implemented in the final version of the application, as well as for its arrival on other platforms, such as Android or WhatsApp Web.