A new installment of Call of Duty: Mobile has arrived and is called: The Last Snowfall, this title refers to the last days of the year and also agrees with the closing of the story that had been developing since season 6. As is habit, this update comes with extensive content And, in this section of our complete guide to Call of Duty: Mobile, we tell you all the news that it integrates.

All content from Season 11 of Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile premieres its season 11 which, called: The Last Snow, comes to close the year and end the story that had been developing in the title since the season 6, which was released in 2020. But although this update does not contain major changes, it does add some cool features and news to the video game.

To begin with, the delivery transports the players to the cold of the North Pole and therefore, integrates maps like Icebreaker which comes from Black Ops 4 and is set with icebergs and submarine remains; Without counting that add for the first time, the swim function to the video game. On the other hand, Russia’s renowned and wintry Nuketown also returns.

Also, Vacant receives some improvements while Rald is going to have a design more in keeping with the holiday season. Too Snow Scuffle game mode debuts which contains mysterious gift boxes with which players can get exclusive accessories.

Similarly, the version includes new weapon skins and a new tactical grenade that serves as a decoy. Finally, the operators Soap-Cliffhanger, Altas-Crash and Vagr Modir-Whisper of Winter arrive; and the new functional weapons PKM LMG and the sector D13 launcher.

