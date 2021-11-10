This functionality allows that, in the event of this death, the chosen contact is the one who can access the photos, notes, calendars and other data synchronized with iCloud except for passwords . This functionality will be accessible from Settings> your name> Password and security.

One of the most curious features that Apple announced at the presentation of iOS 15 in June was that of to be able to choose an heir among the contacts. And no, not for legal purposes with inheritance matters or anything similar, but to be able to choose a contact that inherits all our information in the event that (we knock on wood) we die.

Now, it is not the only new thing, since they have also been added Search app improvements. Now the option to receive a notification is added if the user is carrying an object that is not his (an AirTag for example) for a certain time, in order to warn him that he could be being tracked and allow the deactivation of that accessory .

Goodbye confusion in the Apple TV app!

If there is something that has brought real headaches to Apple TV + subscribers, it is that the content offered by the streaming platform is mixed with the movies available for purchase or rent in the Apple TV app. However in these last betas it has been corrected and now paid content is separated from Apple TV +, offering the first of these in a new tab called «Shop». Also in iPadOS 15.2 app has been redesigned now offering a sidebar to better navigate between tabs.

We are still waiting for Universal Control for Mac

Both watchOS 8.2 and tvOS 15.2 bring little news in these betas, to say nothing beyond predictable bug fixes. But it is not that macOS 12.1 if it comes loaded with functionalities or not at least those that many were waiting for, since still no trace of Universal Control, the function that will allow a Mac and iPad to share keyboard and mouse using the same space.

It is unknown if finally that Universal Control will be added in this version or later, but it seems clear that Apple has choked on what was one of the star functions of this macOS Monterey. What this version does include some new features already located in the first beta, such as SharePlay, which allows screen sharing through FaceTime and / or simultaneously viewing content such as series, movies and even Apple Music songs. It is unknown if fine