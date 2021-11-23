What's new from Xiaomi in Mexico: Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE series

In the final stretch of the year, the offer of mobile devices continues to grow and now it is Xiaomi who brings to Mexico its new smartphones, designed to inspire the creativity of users.

Focused on content creation, the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro have a series of innovative functions that help improve the experience in photography and video. While the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, with an ultra slim and light design, is the choice for those looking for elegance in the high range.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

It is the first Xiaomi smartphone to be launched in Mexico with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, owned by the company. This technology allows a 100% charge in just 17 minutes, to enjoy up to a full day of use; while its power and smooth operation are backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

For the creation of multimedia content, it has a Triple lens main camera, with a professional quality 108 MP wide angle, a 2x telemacro and a 120 ° ultra wide angle lens. In addition, it has filming capabilities with IA cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10 +.

And to enjoy multimedia content, Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch DisplayMate A + screen, with FHD + quality, 120Hz AMOLED, with TrueColor, Dolby Vision and HDR10 + technologies. This display is capable of displaying more than one billion colors, boasts 1,000 nits of maximum brightness, a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz and is protected by the toughest Gorilla Glass to date, Corning Gorilla Victus.

With Dolby Vision, users can enjoy ultra-vivid images with vibrant colors, incredible brightness, and contrast-rich details. The display also features a number of functions to protect users from eye strainsuch as True Display, which automatically adjusts the color temperature according to the surrounding conditions, as well as the 3.0 Reading Mode.

The experience is completed with the Dolby Atmos immersive audio, as well as with dual speakers with SOUND BY Harman Kardon, which deliver clear, engaging audio for music, movies, podcasts, and games.

Xiaomi 11T Pro in its 8GB + 256GB version is available in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue colors, with a approximate price of 17,999 pesos, and includes a Mi Smart Speaker, as well as a free year on Google One, with a storage capacity of 100GB.

Xiaomi 11T

Enjoy stunning shots, with the triple camera of the Xiaomi 11T, which has a 108MP high resolution wide angle, 120 ° ultra wide angle and 2x telemacro camera. The smartphone combines the cameras with its one-click AI cinema modes to bring to life tricks from professional cinematographers, such as Time Freeze, Magic Zoom and other types of complex shots. All this while the slightest of sounds comes to life with cinematic quality, thanks to Audio Zoom.

The 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display offers HDR10 + with outstanding sharpness and clarity, more than 1 billion colors, a range of eye-care functions and a response speed of up to 480Hz, ensuring that even the slightest touch on the screen will allow users to capture the shot perfect, even in a fleeting moment.

Xiaomi 11T integrates a chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra low consumption, a 5,000mAh battery and turbo charging capacity, reaching 100% in just 36 minutes.

Xiaomi 11T in its 8GB + 256GB version is available in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue colors, with a approximate price of 12,999 pesos, and includes a Mi Smart Speaker, as well as a free year on Google One, with a storage capacity of 100GB.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

With an elegant and striking aesthetic, this smartphone has an ultra-thin and light body, with hardly 6.81mm thick and 158g weight. The design stands out for the 1.88mm thinness of the top and side bezels, as well as the four color options: the familiar Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue and Peach Pink, as well as the new Snowflake White.

Thanks to the 6.55-inch AMOLED DotDisplay screenTo support 10-bit TrueColor and Dolby Vision technology, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE offers high image quality, with vibrant colors, brightness, contrast and details that improve the quality of the display in all types of content.

In addition, for capturing photos and videos, it is equipped with a 64 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and 5 MP telemacro camera. It comes with AI-powered feature tools, including one-click AI cinema, cinematic video filters, and a new Vlog mode.

Inside it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, as well as a 4,250mAh battery, with fast charging capability 33W, which turns on in the blink of an eye.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in its 6GB + 128GB version is available in the four colors mentioned, at a approximate price of 9,999 pesos, and includes a Mi Smart Speaker, as well as a free year on Google One, with a storage capacity of 100GB.