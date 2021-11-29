Cosmos: Other Worlds (T1)

Wild Central America (T1)

Predator Fail (T1)

Friday December 3

Greg’s diary

The story stars Greg Heffley, a scrawny and ambitious boy who faces one of the scariest experiences of his life so far: the move to high school. Greg tries to fit in in high school and dodge bullies and girls preteens until he realizes the true meaning of friendship.

Anacleto: Secret Agent

Don’t blame karma for what happens to you as an asshole

Alatriste

Violetta in concert

Hawaii: Sharks of the fire goddess

Wednesday December 8

Welcome to earth

An original National Geographic series for Disney + in which Will Smith Go on an adventure around the world to discover the most hidden secrets and explore the great wonders of planet Earth. On your journey you will be guided by elite scouts. The adventurers who will lead Will include: National Geographic Explorer and Marine Biologist Diva Amon, Polar Expeditionist Dwayne Fields, National Geographic Explorer and Engineer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and Mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. A combination of stunning photographs coupled with Will Smith’s enthusiasm for discovering Earth.

Little Einsteins (T1-T2)

Alias ​​(T1-T5)

Gomorrah (T1-T4)

The Finder

Radiography of the Earth: Cataclysms (T1)

Friday December 10

Independence day

Paper cities

The mist and the maiden

Also special content such as “Miraculous World: New York, Heroes United” and “Blood Rivals: the lion against the buffalo.”

Wednesday December 15

The last duel

Directed by Ridley Scott, based on real events and starring Jodie Comer, the story focuses on the accusation made by Marguerite de Carrouges (Comer) after suffering a sexual assault by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), friend of her husband and gentleman Jean De Carrouges played by Matt Damon. Both knights will fight a duel to the death to protect Marguerite’s pride. If De Carrouges dies in the duel, his wife will be executed.

Ron gives error

An animated film starring Barney, a high school student who doesn’t have many friends, and Ron, his new walking and talking device. An adventure full of friendship between them in which Ron’s funny malfunctions will mark the day-to-day life of their friendship.

Foodtastic

Family Guy (T20)

Spider-Man (T2)

The most dangerous in Africa (T4- T6)

Predators fail too (T1)

Friday December 17

Arendelle Castle Christmas Log: Cutout Paper Edition

D-Day Witnesses

Miraculous World: The Adventures of Ladybug in Shanghai, the legend of Lady Dragon

Independence Day: Counterattack

Did it have to be him?

Sorry if I call you “love

The king who tricked Hitler

Wednesday December 22

Those wonderful years

A series that addresses the life of the Williams family in the 60s from the point of view of Dean, a 12-year-old boy with a lot of imagination. Her memories are based on the good and bad aspects of growing up in a middle-class black family in Montgomery, Alabama.

Christmas story

The Boat (T1-T3)

Cars SOS (T8)

Friday, December 24

Charm

The bridge of spies

Black nativity

Wednesday, December 29

Boba Fett’s book

An adventure that was announced in a surprise post-credits scene at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian. Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand will enter the underworld of the Galaxy returning to the sands of Tatooine to claim the territory ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The David Choe Show

Mixed-ish (T1- T2)

Drain the Oceans (T3)

Friday December 31

The last day of the year comes the premiere of the documentary "Rescue in the depths" and a total of eight films.

Rescue in the deep

Awarded as best documentary at the Toronto Film Festival 2021. Narra the story that went around the world in 2018 when a coach and twelve children were trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand. This documentary shows how dangerous cave diving is and the courage and generosity of the rescuers, as well as the solidarity of the international community that came together to save the coach and the children.

Murder on the Orient Express

Goodbye Christopher Robin

My big night

Sheep don’t miss the train

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin and the chimpmunks 2

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Party on Wheels

In addition, Christmas titles such as “Alone at home”, “Nightmare before Christmas”, “A Christmas Carol” and “The Chronicles of Narnia” among others will also be available. Among them the best Disney + comedies to give us a laugh as a family during the Christmas period.